Crews obit

Mother Willie Ann Crews, 79 of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

She was born on July 19, 1938 to the late Lucy Ann McDougald in Chipley, Florida. Being raised in a Christian Home she accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and became a member of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida. Later in her life the Lord transitioned her to the Yes Lord Deliverance Church of God In Christ, where she served faithfully on the Trustee Board and the Mothers Board.

Willie Ann was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Johnnie Lee Crews and to this union two beautiful children, Thawanda & Tony, were born and raised in a home of love and prayer.

Along with her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Pearl McElroy, and her brother, Edwin George Williams.

She leaves to forever cherish her memories two loving children: Thawanda Renee (Zannie) Crews of Chipley, Florida and Tony Wayne (Rachel) Crews of Port St. Joe, Florida; four grandchildren: Phillip Andrew (Mandy) Potter of Pueblo, Colorado, Rasheida Latisha Patrick of Chipley, Florida, Dustin Levar (Kara) Crews of Ocala, Florida, and Brenton John Anthony (Andrea) Crews of Thomasville, Georgia; nine great-grands: Joshua Travell (Bethany) Potter, Damion Alexzander Potter, Justyce Renyce Potter, Brysun Daryl Patrick, Devin Micahel Crews, Makayla Renee Crews, Jaden Noel Crews, Kaydin Trachelle Crews, and Jaxson Anthony Crews; two great-grandchildren: Akeree Travell Potter and expecting baby boy Zander Trace Potter; aunt: Jenell Cotton, nieces & nephews: Simona Williams, George Williams, Jackie Brown, Elaine Pittman, Wanda Pittman, Frankie Crews, Jason Crews & Vincent Crews; along with a large host of great nieces nephews, cousins, church family, other relatives & friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 12 Noon CST, Sunday, September 10, 2017 from the sanctuary of the Yes Lord Deliverance C.O.G.I.C of Chipley, Florida with pastor, Supt. David Woods, Jr, Elder Rennie Moore, Rev. Mary L. Sharpe, Rev. Malcolm Nelson, & Pastor Barbara Lee, officiating. Committal Services will be private.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 6-7 P.M. CST at the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida. Mother Crews will lie in repose on Sunday at the church 1hr. prior to services with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.