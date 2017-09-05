BCF family gives blood and saves lives

Each year, faculty, staff and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville eagerly board OneBlood’s “Big Red Bus” to participate in donating blood that may improve the lives of sick or injured patients within the community. This semester, on August 28 and 30, members of the BCF family took part in the life saving event.

A representative from OneBlood enthusiastically reported that a grand total of 27 units of blood (5 with double red cells and 22 whole blood) were donated during the two-day event held on the BCF campus. According to OneBlood Account Representative Richard Register, based on the amount of blood given, approximately 76 blood products will be available for transfusion to sick and injured patients in our local hospitals.

The biannual blood drive held at BCF is one of the ways in which the students, staff, and faculty strive to give back to the community; in this case, it is by meeting the physical needs rather than the spiritual needs.

The “Big Red Bus” will return to the BCF campus on Monday, February 12, and Wednesday, February 14. Participation is encouraged and open to public! For more information, please contact 800-328-2660 ext. 474 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.