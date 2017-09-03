Tucker art on display at Chipola

Original works by watercolor artist Cassie Tucker will be on display in the Chipola Center for the Arts Gallery beginning Sept. 21. The opening will coincide with the Artist Series performance of Derik Nelson and Family.

Cassie and her husband, Richard Tucker, live in his family’s old Wakulla homestead. Beyond painting she shares her enthusiasm for art through teaching students Drawing, Painting and Art History at Wakulla High School. Local landmarks in Apalachicola, where broken bricks stack against peeling stucco completes the circle of searching embedded in Cassie’s watercolors.

The show is open through Oct. 29, Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon.