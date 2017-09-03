Small business monthly workshop set at Chipola

Chipola invites students, staff, faculty, and community members interested in learning more about small business resources to attend a meeting at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, in Building Z, Room 116 (Jackson Hall).

The free workshop will provide an overview of small business resources. A different business theme will be showcased each month that may range from how to start a business, managing a budget, growing a business, establishing credit, seeking a loan and tax incentives.

For information, visit https://www.sba.gov/ or contact Dr. David Bouvin at 850-718-2380 or bouvind@chipola.edu.