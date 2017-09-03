JAM Club for Kids

JAM pack your Wednesday and join the JAM (Jesus and Me) Club for Kids. The First United Methodist Church of Chipley children’s ministry will encourage kids to know Jesus Christ and to grow in a relationship with Him. We will be serving dinner and have Bible stories and character building activities and recreation and crafts.

We will begin our adventure using the familiar and exciting concept of super heroes, it approaches character building in a hands-on, Christ centered, and super fun way. Each character trait is introduced, explained, and shown in the life of Jesus. Then, instead of your child being expected to immediately start living out this new concept, each character trait has a series of fun challenges to complete to help continue to grow in understanding and ability. In addition, we will be learning about biblical heroes.

This ministry serves children from the age of 4 to 5th grade students. Gatherings will take place when school is in session on Wednesday nights from 5-7pm.

The program starts on 09/06. Please sign up in advance at the church office.