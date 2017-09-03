Chipola Theatre announces auditions for The Odd Couple

MARIANNA—Chipola College Theatre will hold auditions for The Odd Couple (Female Version) Sept. 11 and 12 at 6 p.m. sharp both nights in the Chipola Center for the Arts.

The play takes place in New York City in 1985. Unger and Madison are at it again–Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Neil Simon’s contemporary comic classic: the female version of ‘The Odd Couple.’ Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The Pidgeon sisters have been replaced by the two Costazuela brothers–but the hilarity remains the same.

Roles include: Olive Madison (Lead): Female, attractive, divorced, professional, vibrant, active, quick-witted, big-hearted, but also relentlessly sloppy and careless when it comes to the routine concerns of her personal life. Florence Unger (Lead): Female, attractive, a homemaker/housewife and very recently separated from her husband, extremely “pulled together” (obsessively so), pathologically organized and neat. The female counterpart to the original play’s Felix Unger. Mickey (Supporting): Female, a New York City policewoman. Vera (Supporting): Female, a bit literal-minded and a bit slow to get a point that everyone else gets instantly, always seems “a few beats behind the conductor.” Sylvie (Supporting): Female, highly energized and a wise-cracker. Renee (Supporting): Female, a wisecracker and a bit of a complainer as well. Manolo & Jesus Costazuela (Supporting) male neighbors.

For information, contact Charles Sirmon, Director, at 718-2227 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.