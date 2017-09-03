Chipola Summer Dean’s List announced

MARIANNA—A total of 224 students made the Chipola College Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Summer I and II Terms 2017.

To be placed on the Dean’s List, a student must take 12 or more semester hours of courses and make an average of 3.25 (B+) to 4.0 (A) in all courses.

Students who made perfect averages of 4.0—straight A’s—and their hometowns are:

Alford—Tiffany Seiss.

Altha—Breeanna Bennett, Brandee Eady, Jenny Liffick, Amberly Moseley, Caylynn Reeder, Chaddie Sapp.

Bascom—Jessica Lester, Emily Stephens.

Blountstown—Abby Bailey, Carlee Barfield, Emily Barragan, Anna Hassig, Morgan Leonard, Madelynn Lytle, Weston Schrock, Jennifer Snowden, Kaylin Weiler.

Bonifay—Alexis Bradley, Michelle Dampier, Jamie Dean, Candace Donaldson, Christin King, Connie Land, Courtney Reeves, Jarrett Segers, Marietta Thompson, Bridget Vickers.

Bristol—Brooke Revell.

Campbellton—Allison Romero.

Chipley—Chase Boyer, Allyanna Haddock, Crystal Hood Cierra Mayo, Lista patel, Seth Pemberton, Spencer Potter.

Cottondale—Tiffany Franklin, Joseph Hayes, Alexander Lamb, Kacie Miller, Lisa Nixon, Taajwar Pope, McKaylah See, Brittney Shores, Jason Whitehead.

Graceville—Camille Coggburn, Susan Lane, Sara Smith.

Grand Ridge—Karissa Childs.

Greenwood—Savana Carter, Caroline Gilley, Tommy Harkrider, Bonnie Maldonado, Rebecca Quattlebaum, Jackira Saffold, TraDejsa Speights.

Hosford—Mary Brown.

Marianna—Paul Bamberg, Jessica Bean, Rachel Berbert, Tina Bigale, Matthew Bruner, Timothy Clair, John Garrett, Ezekiel Hardy, Chelsea Kuhajda, Destinee McDaniel, Marrah Mclain, Hunter Mitchell, Emma Nelson, Zachary Perkins, Ryan Reed, Deza Smith, Cora Ann Thomas, Jackson Van Huss, Caliegh Waterman, Alyssa Willey.

Ponce de Leon—Lauren Dee.

Sneads—Lana Barfield, Bailey Beauchamp, Heather Brinkmeier, Amanda Chance, Leah Kinard, Garrett McDaniel, Caleb Reed

Wausau—Shelby Clark.

Westville—Jessica Thomas.

Out of District—Cherelle Plair of Boynton Beach, Mary Stefanelli of Lamont, Morgan Clark, Floyd Coleman, and Joseph Woodruff of Panama City, Devin Rogers of Panama City Beach, Hannah Price of Port St. Joe, Bon Clarke of Tallahassee, Courtajia Sanders of Winter Haven, Ashley Maddox and Tiffany McAdams of Ashford, Ala., Tyra Johnson of Decatur, Ala., Yasmin Adderson, Brooks Maxwell, and Jacob Wainwright of Dothan, Ala., Shaela Gardner of Cordova, Tenn., Lyric Turner of Mansfield, Tex., Namiko Adams of Sacramento, Calif., Nana Sule of Nigeria.

Students who earned grade point averages ranging from 3.25 (B+) to 3.99 (A) and their hometowns are:

Alford—William Singleton, Jacob Whitehed.

Altha—Brian Gay, Melody Holt, Joseph King, Rachel Margrill, Samantha Nichols, Sebastian Skidmore, Valerie Taylor.

Bascom—Madison Christmas, Shanice Galvin, Devon Southwell.

Blountstown—Sofia Coley, Miranda Coxwell, Jessica Hill, Jessica Metcalf, Arizona Phinney, Rachel Williams.

Bonifay—Zayla Ard, Megan Erickson, Michelle Gilbert, Kassidy Raley.

Bristol—Kobe Burch, Amber Finch, Julie Lyons, Melinda Sellers.

Campbellton—Ashley Wesley, Christopher Oliver.

Chipley—Richard Adkison, Carol Boswell, Trenton Brock, Nancy Cook, Christopher Daily, Victor Fisher, Elizabeth Fleener, Thomas Gage, Jeremiah Gross, Caitlin Hogue, Felecia Keller, Lindsay Miller, Joshua Myers, Dawn Petersen, Allison Pettis, Antonique Sharpe, Latrelle Williams.

Clarksville—Sarah Hall, Savannah Stephens.

Cottondale—Lilly Ball, Haley Boggs, Bethany Horton, Antonia Johnson, Kayla Lathan.

Fountain—Megan Mantecon.

Graceville—Trevor Haser, Bethany Kerr, Kurtiana Pinkard, Jeffrey Register, William Severson.

Grand Ridge—Karissa Cooper, Miriam Estok, Madelyn Goodson, Mikayla Suber.

Greenwood—Cydney Granberry, Wesley Stephens.

Hosford—Craig Millette.

Malone—Ayla Register.

Marianna—Emily Anderson, Hannah Blount, Brandon Burch, Rachel Callahan, Grace Daffin, Kiandra Decree, Randi Fowler, Stuart Gamble, Layton Hanlon, Joshua Hess, Nicholas Hess, Michael Ingram, Christina Johnson, Trevor Mayo, Zackary McDaniel, Shawn Palmer, Lindsey Potts, Mikayla Richards, Kimberly Robinson, Kristopher Sampson, Jennifer Sizemore, David Smith, Shawn Wells.

Sneads—Orion Douthit, Alexis Hall, David Hamilton, Amy Hand, Bridgit Owens.

Telogia—Carlyn Sloat.

Vernon—Morgan Dale.

Out of District—Jacolbia Bush, Magnum Coker, and Stephen Wester of Panama City, Joslyn Connor of Panama City Beach, Ahsia Gray and Ryann Moore of Quincy, Jeremiah Christmas and Scott Rudd of Tallahassee, Amanda Chatham of Wewahitchka, Taylor Harper of Ashford, Ala., Bethany Shelley of Cottonwood, Ala., Bay-Leigh Sawyers of Dothan, Ala., Payton Dillard, Jessica English, and Elizabeth Moore of Gordon, Ala., Lacey Shehee of Hartford, Ala., Bobbie Morris of McDonough, Ga., Brody Wofford ofRome, Ga., Tyler Osik of Shoreham, N.Y., Summer Constable of Sullivan, OH., Jose Caballero of Panama.