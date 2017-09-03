Chipola Softball to host Division 1 opponents

MARIANNA—Members of the Chipola College Softball team are preparing for some big-time opponents in their Fall schedule.

Chipola will face eight different Division 1 teams in the pre-conference season. The Lady Indians host Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. and Jacksonville University at 5 p.m. On Friday, Nov. 10, The Lady Indians host Embry-Riddle at 1 p.m., and the Lady Seminoles of FSU, at 5 p.m.

Chipola also travels to Ole Miss, the University of Tennessee, the University of Florida and LSU throughout the Fall season.

Chipola Coach Belinda Hendrix, says, “This is a program first for us. We have never hosted a Division 1 program and I’d like to invite our fans out to watch some great softball on our home field.”

The Lady Indians finished the 2017 season with an overall 59-9 overall record and a Panhandle Conference title with a 17-3 league record. Chipola was the third-ranked team in the NJCAA National Poll for much of the season. The Lady Indians finished as runner-up in the State FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 Tournament falling to Florida Southwestern 4-0 in the title game. The runner-up finish at state earned the Lady Indians a berth to the 2017 NJCAA National Tournament.

Chipola won the NJCAA National Championship in 2015 and 2007. Coach Belinda Hendrix has been named state coach of the year for the five times in 12 years, and she also picked up her 500th win in 2016. Hendrix and her Associate Head Coach and husband, Jimmy Hendrix, lead the team along with Assistant Coach Kelly Brookins.