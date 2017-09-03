Blanton obit

Bonnie O. Lynch Blanton gained her angel wings on September 1, 2017. Bonnie had been a resident of Marianna, Florida for the past 72 years. She grew up in Perry, Florida where she met and married the love of her life, Aubrey. They moved to Marianna and eventually purchased the Farmers Trading Post where they worked side by side for many years. After Aubrey passed away, Bonnie worked as a teachers aid at Golson Elementary and Marianna High School. She also worked as a hostess at Hardee’s and was the local area coordinator for the Salvation Army for many years where she helped hundreds of people with their utilities and medicine. She thrived on helping others and there was nothing she enjoyed more than coordinating the bell ringers for the Christmas season at the Salvation Army.

Bonnie was a devoted wife and mother who loved to cook and spend time with her family. There are not many times anyone visited her where she didn’t have a pot of butter beans and a gallon of sweet tea out for you to enjoy. Bonnie was an avid supporter of the Marianna High School Bulldogs where each of her children attended and her son Travis coached basketball for many years. She loved spending time with her Canasta club friends every week and played cards with many of these women for over 50 years . These women were her rocks through many good and bad times. She loved their yearly beach trips and the infamous jokes they were always playing on each other. Bonnie’s major love was her 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She loved spoiling them rotten and being their Nana. When her family was all gathered, she enjoyed rocking in her chair on the front porch and watching everyone playing in the front yard.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents James and Sullie Lynch, her beloved husband Aubrey “Make-Em Happy” Blanton, brother Thomas and wife Eleanor, brother Jimmy and wife Billie and son in law Julian W. Williams, Jr.

Bonnie is survived by her son Wayne (Sandy) Blanton, daughter Bonnie Alice Williams, daughter Fran Blanton, and son Travis (Susan) Blanton. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kim (Dan) Beaty, Michelle Blanton, Charity (Gordy) Pongratz, Kyle ( Jeff) Weldon, Katie (John) Holley, Chelsea Blanton , and Shayne Blanton. She also leaves behind great grandchildren Allison, Meredith, Robert, Reid, Alex, Landon, Lawson, Avery, Kayle, Logan, Nathan, Keaton, Mackenzie, and Charlotte. In addition she leaves behind nieces Gwen Rommer, Sonja Suber, Pam Terp, Lynn Shofner and nephew Randy Lynch.

The family will receive friends at Trinity Baptist Church at 1:00pm on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, followed by the celebration of life at 2:00pm. Internment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Maddox Chapel directing.

The family wishes to thank Marianna Health and Rehab for the excellent care they took of our mother and Nana, Dr. Gay and his staff for the excellent medical services they provided, and Emerald Coast Hospice for providing all the support and end of life care she received. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the Salvation Army 1824 West 15th Street Panama City, Florida 32446. Though she may be gone from our lives, she will never be far from our hearts.