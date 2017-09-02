Ryals obit

Melton “Junior” Ryals, 77, of Marianna died Friday, September 1, 2017 at his residence.

Junior was born January 9, 1940 in Geneva, AL to the late Melton Sr. and Thelma Henderson Ryals. He worked as a projectionist for over 35 years at Mac’s Drive in Theatre. Junior loved and ministered with music at several nursing homes in the surrounding area. He was loved and cared for by many.

Melton was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Ryals; daughter, Barbara Jean Faulk; two brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by one brother, Paul Ryals; two sisters, Linda Sterett Conroy and Nora Ryals Dobbs; special neice, Jackie Smith; three grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a host of neices and nephews.

Graveside services will be 11 A.M. Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Riverside Cemetery with Revs. Willis Hagan & John Kusnierz officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The Family will receive friends one hour prior to graveside services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. The funeral cortege will leave James & Sikes Funeral Home at 10:40 A.M.

If desired, Memorial Contributions may be made to Covenant Hospice, 4215 Kelson Ave. E., Marianna, FL, 32446.