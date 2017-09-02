Jackson County Chamber luncheon to honor first responders

MARIANNA—Chipola College will host the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, Friday, Sept. 8, in the college Public Service Building.

The event will include a recognition of heroes from the first-responder community, including law enforcement officers and firefighters.

The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., with John Rollyson as the guest speaker. He is Pastor at Eastside Baptist Church and a Major in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. He currently serves as a Chaplain and started his career as an officer in the Military Police.

Following lunch, Jamie McAllister, Chipola’s Director of Criminal Justice and Public Service Programs, will provide tours of the college’s training programs and a defensive tactics demonstration.

The event is sponsored by First Federal Bank of Florida. The public is invited to attend.

For information, contact Darwin Gilmore, Chipola Dean of Workforce and Economic Development, at 718-2270 or Tiffany Garling at 482-8061.