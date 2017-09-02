Dunn, Florida Reps. urge new trade remedies to protect Florida agriculture

20 Lawmakers Write to Ambassador Lighthizer as NAFTA Negotiators Meet in Mexico

WASHINGTON, DC – As NAFTA renegotiations continue this weekend in Mexico City, Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (FL-02), led a group of 20 Florida House members in support of the Administration’s efforts to protect Florida agriculture from Mexico’s unfair trading practices.

“The new rules for seasonal and perishable products” sought by the Administration, the lawmakers wrote to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, “will ensure that these producers, who can only sell during certain periods of the year and are especially vulnerable to trade surges, have recourse to viable trade remedies when faced with unfair trade practices.”

The remedies sought include a “separate domestic industry provision for perishable and seasonal products” in countervailing duty and anti-dumping suits.

“We applaud the Administration’s support for U.S. perishable and seasonal sectors and stand ready to work with the Administration on improving trade remedy coverage for these sectors…” the lawmakers stated.

The full letter can be read here.