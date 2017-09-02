MIX IT UP! CONVENIENCE MIX CLASS

Tuesday, September 19, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Ave., Chipley

Learn how to make your own baking mix, one-dish meal-type mix, and Cream of Whatever Soup mix plus many others.

Registration fee is $5 and includes course materials. Pre-registration is required by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265, or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108.

The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.