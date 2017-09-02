Chipola’s Endless Summer is a hit

MARIANNA—More than 400 of the Chipola faithful turned out for the Chipola Appreciation Club’s “Endless Summer,” Aug. 26, at the National Guard Armory.

Some $50,000 was raised for a new endowment in honor of Robert Trammell, a former Chipola basketball player (1966) and long-time supporter of Chipola athletics. Trammell says, “I was moved by the outpouring of support for the college and my family. Chipola made a difference in my life and in the lives of so many others. I am proud to play a small part in ensuring that Chipola continues to serve the people of this area for generations to come.”

Chipola graduate Sen. Bill Montford was the special guest host and among the speakers who paid tribute to the honoree. He said, “Robert Trammell is a great example of a person who clearly understands and values those who have been a significant part of his life. His commitment to Chipola is a testament to his belief in returning gifts to those who have received them. Robert has received much from Chipola and has in return been a tireless worker in every facet of our great institution.”

Cliff Ellis, head coach at Coastal Carolina, also paid tribute to Trammell, his lifelong friend, along with Chipola’s alumnus of the year Tom Gould, a retired business executive, who travelled from Montana to honor his Chipola classmate. The evening featured music by The Villagers, a popular Chipola band which has performed since the 1960’s. Original Villagers–Cliff Ellis, Allen Myers, George Boyer, Walter Dover and Andy Murray—played dance favorites, including their hit song “Laugh It Off.”

Trammell is the incoming president of the Chipola Appreciation Club which raises thousands annually to support the college’s athletic program. Through his leadership at events like Endless Summer, the club has established a $1.7 million Athletic Endowment.

During the event, officials announced a second scholarship fund—the Robert and Kay Trammell Endowment— to recognize Kay Trammell’s long-time support of the college. Funds for the second scholarship were raised at the Chipola Quail Calcutta which has been held at Trammell’s camp in Blountstown for two decades.

As an attorney, former teacher and coach, Trammell has enabled countless students to attend Chipola. Robert met his wife Kay at Chipola, and their children, Meredith and Doug, also are Chipola graduates.

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons, says, “As we look back on our 70-year history, it would be hard to think of many people who have helped Chipola more than Robert Trammell. His work extends far beyond athletics. When he was in the Florida House, he helped the college get a new Public Service Building, a Literature/Language Building and new Science Labs. He also has been a great friend to the Chipola Foundation which provides scholarships for all students.”