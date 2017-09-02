Chipola works with Catalyst

MARIANNA— Chipola grant development staff assisted Catalyst Fabric Solutions with a Quick Response Training (QRT) application to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to obtain training funds for their employees as they prepare their workforce and grow their local company.

Catalyst was approved for $312,500 training incentive for the creation of 125 new jobs in Jackson County. QRT is a product through CareerSource which equips and develops the new hire to better understand the machines, processes, and systems required to make this innovative digital printing manufacturer successful.

The funds are reimbursable as the company hires and trains new employees. Dr. Sarah Clemmons and Dean Darwin Gilmore delivered the first reimbursement for the recent hiring and training of 38 new employees.