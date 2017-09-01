You Snooze, You Lose, Florida! Don’t drive drowsy.

~ Drowsy Driving Prevention Week reminds motorists to drive alert ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) is leading the Drowsy Driving Prevention Week campaign starting this Labor Day weekend. DHSMV reminds motorists to get adequate rest before getting behind the wheel, take breaks to remain alert and never drive drowsy. DHSMV is partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Department of Health, Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Florida Trucking Association and AAA – The Auto Club Group to recognize September 1-10, 2017 as Drowsy Driving Prevention Week.

“Driving drowsy is just as dangerous as driving under the influence,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Fatigue affects your ability to drive safely and can have deadly consequences. If you are traveling Florida roads, take breaks along the way and switch drivers if you start to feel tired. Ensure you Arrive Alive; never drive drowsy.”

Visit the DHSMV’s website www.flhsmv.gov/drowsydriving for more information and resources to spread the word about drowsy driving prevention. Follow the campaign on social media by using the hashtag #DrowsyDrivingFL throughout the week and to add or share drowsy driving prevention information.