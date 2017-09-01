Registered sex offender arrested for lewd and lascivious battery

A registered sex offender is back behind bars after an investigation by Washington County Sheriff’s Office was conducted following reports of suspicious activity at the Wausau Post Office.

Brian Anderson, 48, has been charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a person under the age of 16. He is currently being held without bond in the Washington County Jail.

After receiving reports of Anderson being seen with the juvenile for prolonged periods of time, Washington County Sheriff’s office began an investigation. Upon the initial questioning by the deputy on August 25, the juvenile denied any contact with Anderson.

On August 29, Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the juvenile’s father stating that the juvenile admitted to knowing Anderson and that Anderson did have sexual contact with the juvenile on two separate occasions.

During a Child Protection Team Interview, the juvenile stated they communicated via text messages and there had been meetings with Anderson where sexual contact had taken place.

Anderson was originally convicted of a lewd and lascivious act on a child under the age of 16 in Port St. Lucie, Florida, in 1996, at which time he served a prison sentence and was released in 2011.

“If a concerned citizen had not made this report we may have never known about the situation,” says Sheriff Crews. “It is important to protect our children and to do what is necessary if any concerning behaviors are witnessed. We cannot thank the citizen enough for reporting these incidents.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.