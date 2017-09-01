Local man arrested after threatening to bomb school

After receiving a report of a verbal threat, a Washington County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer responded to Kate Smith Elementary School on August 28, just before time to release students.

Jonathan Allen, 32, of Chipley, who was reportedly estranged from a mother whose child attended the school, had been removed recently from the list of persons authorized to pick up the child from school.

As school personnel advised Allen that he would not be permitted to pick up the child he became very agitated. While leaving the premises, several people stated they heard Allen swearing and yelling while threatening to “blow the school up and kill everyone in it”.

Principal Burdeshaw immediately reported the incident to the SRO unit and a felony warrant for Allen’s arrest was obtained shortly after.

Allen was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of threaten to discharge a deadly device. He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

“All threats will be taken seriously by our office,” states Sheriff Crews. “I want to make it clear that these types of improper actions or statements that involve our schools or children will not be tolerated on any level.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.