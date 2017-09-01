Chipola Artist Series opens Sept. 21 with Derik Nelson and Family

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Artist Series opens with Derik Nelson and Family Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Prough Center for the Arts.

With an immersive blend of technology, live music, and three-part pop/folk sibling harmonies, Derik Nelson & Family delivers a concert experience like no other, featuring pristine sound, a state of the art light show, and an integrated 20-foot video display.

Raised in the Pacific Northwest, Derik Nelson & Family‘s signature sound features velvety three-part vocal harmonies only a family can deliver. Siblings Derik, Riana, and Dalten have been performing together since childhood. They’ve garnered over 3 million views on YouTube, and toured over 40 locations across the West Coast U.S.A. to raise money for music education. Derik has appeared regularly as the lead guitarist on television’s “Glee,” among other shows.

Derik’s interactive “clones” are featured throughout the show on the 5 screen video “wall.” The multiple “Derik clones” paint an expansive wall of sound of limitless sonic possibilities by each playing many different instruments. This innovative technical marvel uses the latest in audio/video technology to take audiences on an aural and visual journey through time, space, an impressive array of landscapes, weather conditions, and musical “settings.” Learn more at www.deriknelson.com.

The remaining Artist Series season lineup includes: Florida State University’s a cappella group All-Night Yahtzee, Nov 7, 2017; pianist Jason Farnham, February 18, 2018; and The Young Irelanders, March 13, 2018.

Season tickets including all 4 shows are on sale now. Season tickets—$60—are a bargain price when compared to sister institutions where prices are double or triple this amount. Season ticket holders also get a VIP pass to Meet the Artist receptions and early renewal privileges for next season.

Single event ticket prices will vary between $20-$25 for adults, $10 for children under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees. Individual tickets for Derik Nelson & Family are $20 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and under.

Online tickets may be printed at home or will-call tickets will be available at the box office the night of the show. Box Office hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. The Box Office will be closed on college holidays.

Call the Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.