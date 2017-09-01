Berry is Chipola’s Career Employee of the Year

MARIANNA—Laurie Berry, Department Associate in the Chipola College Financial Aid Department, has been named the college’s Career Employee of the Year for 2017.

Berry does Federal Pell Grant awards and disbursements for the college. In the year of 2016-17 the college awarded 926 students Pell Grants totaling $3,205,246. She verifies and completes financial aid files, awards Pell and disburses funds to eligible students.

Her supervisor Beverly Hambright says, “Laurie is a great asset to the college. She is very patient and helpful to all the students.”

Berry is a member of the Association of Florida Colleges, FASFAA (Florida Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators) and NASFAA (National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators).

Laurie and her husband, Shane, live in Alford with their son, Zachary McCormick. The family is active in the Damascus Freewill Baptist Church of Marianna.

The Employee of the Year award recognizes the exceptional work of Chipola’s career service employees. Candidates are nominated by fellow employees for exhibiting courtesy, motivation and professionalism. Annual winners receive a $1,000 bonus, reserved parking for a year, a one-year membership in AFC, and a $100 gift certificate from the college Book Store.