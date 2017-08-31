Volunteer Florida encourages Floridians to consider the “3 Cs” to support those impacted by Hurricane Harvey: Cash, Confirm, Connect

TALLAHASSEE – Volunteer Florida is reminding Floridians who want to support those impacted by Hurricane Harvey to consider the following points before giving:

Cash: Financial support to established relief organizations is always the most immediate, useful, and versatile way to give. Financial assistance allows relief organizations to meet urgent needs quickly.

Confirm there is a need before collecting or sending donated items. Volunteer Florida encourages cash donations to disaster relief organizations. Connect: Volunteers are a critical part of a well-coordinated and well-resourced humanitarian response, but potential volunteers should confirm that they are needed before traveling to impacted areas – do not self-deploy. If you are interested in volunteering, please visit this link.

As Florida’s lead agency for volunteers and donations before, during, and after disasters, Volunteer Florida is working closely with Governor Scott, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, and disaster relief organizations to support those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

To see a list of established disaster relief organizations or register as a volunteer to serve those impacted by Hurricane Harvey, please visit this link.