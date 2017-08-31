Ellis-Collins obit

Maggie was born on December 23, 1971 in Marianna, Florida to the late J.C. and Martha (Cravens) Ellis. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida panhandle and a graduate of Chipley High School. Maggie was affectionately known as “Teeny” by her loved ones. Those who knew her would recall her as a feisty but fun loving person. She loved all animals, especially her Chihuahuas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son: Holden Toole.
She is survived by her significant other: Billy Shumaker of Cottondale, Florida; two sisters: Evelyn Gossien Corley and husband Phillip of Phenix City, Alabama, Dixie Gossien of Dothan, Alabama; two brothers: Eddie Gossien and Kenneth Gossien both of Nashville, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.
Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.