BCF professor receives GAL award

Buford Cox, Professor of Music at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, was recently presented with the John Lynn Bartlow Music Award from the Graceville Arts League (GAL). The award, named for Professor Lynn Bartlow (music professor at BCF, formerly Florida Baptist Theological College and Baptist Bible Institute, from 1960-1982), is presented annually to an accomplished musician who was either born, educated, or worked in Graceville.

Deservedly, Cox has served as a distinguished Professor of Music at BCF for 25 years, currently teaching music theory, music technology, graduate courses in music technology and conducting, as well as conducting the elite choral group, the Women’s Ensemble. Under his direction, the Women’s Ensemble has performed in countless churches, schools, and for many campus and community events. Cox regularly performs on the piano during faculty recitals held at BCF and has led music or accompanied church services in many of the local churches.

The Graceville Arts League is a non-profit organization formed in 2004 for the purpose of promoting the arts in the Graceville area. For more information on GAL or the music degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please contact 800-328-2660 ext. 427.