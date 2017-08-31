BCF professor publishes article in Biblical Illustrator

Professors at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville are not only known for the investments they make in the lives of students, but also for the contributions in academia, primarily in the form of published works. Many BCF professors author textbooks, publish book reviews, and are often requested to offer a commentary or contribution in professional journals and periodicals. Recently, BCF Professor of Old Testament and Hebrew James Newell was invited to write an article for the Biblical Illustrator quarterly magazine. Eager to accept the request, Newell is no stranger to writing articles and commentary for the prestigious magazine as he has many works that have been featured in past Illustrators.

Newell’s most recent article, Sorcery, Witchcraft, and Divination, references Deuteronomy 18:9-18. He consulted commentaries and referenced scripture to provide various accounts of sorcery, witchcraft, and divination that intrigued those that were within the nation of Israel. Newell also explained some of the repercussions that were faced as a result of the sins regarding these topics. The very insightful article is published in the Fall 2017 Edition of the Biblical Illustrator by Lifeway.

For more information on articles and publications by BCF professors, contact The Baptist College of Florida at 800-328-2660 ext. 415.