Williams and Mizell obit

Both Linda Mizell Williams and Jonathan Miles Mizell were born in Cottonwood, Alabama.

Their upbringing was in Cottonwood, where both attended school and church. Linda joined Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church at an early age.

The Lord who sits high, looks low and never makes mistakes, saw fit to bring them home on August 24, 2017.

Linda will be missed by many but those who will miss her most: Kristie Mizell, daughter; grandchildren: Rolanda, Dewayne (Lisa), Lizzie and Christina Granger; Walter Holland, brother; Corrine Holland, sister-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jonathan will be missed by many but those who will miss him most: Sherman Curry, Jr., father; several other siblings; nieces and nephews; special friends: Jason Whitehead, David Jones, Ruth Williams, Tamia Warren, Austin Whitehead and Jordan Williams; a host of other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be 5-7 PM, Thursday, August 31, 2017, in the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Cottonwood, Alabama.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Friday, September 1, 2017 in the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Cottonwood, Alabama with Reverend Thomas Dawsey, pastor/teacher.

They will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.