On Monday night the Washington County Democratic Executive Committee elected new officers:

Dale Metcalf – Chair

Rev T.J. Smith – Vice Chair

Nichole Newell – Secretary

Gina Metcalf Treasurer

Dale Metcalf – State Committee Man

Gina Metcalf – State Committee Woman

“Last night the WCDEC made strides in restoring its legitimacy when (14) fourteen new voting members were installed. We are finally headed in the right direction”, stated the new Chair, Dale Metcalf.