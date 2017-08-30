Historical caboose gets paint

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Thanks to contributions of funds and labor, work continues on the historical caboose which is parked on the lawn at the Washington County Historical Society.

This week the caboose was taped, primed and has begun to receive a coat of Bright Caboose Red. In the coming weeks the trim will be painted bright yellow or jet black and identity markings will be added. When the outside is completed, the inside will be refurbished.

If you would like to be a part of this exciting project or make a contribution, please contact Dorothy Odom, director of Washington County Historical Society, at 638-0358. If you haven’t been by the history museum, drop by for a tour any Friday from 10AM until 2PM.