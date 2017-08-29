WCCOA makes trip to Tallahassee

Washington County Council on Aging made a trip to Tallahassee to visit the Challenger Learning Center on Tuesday, August 22. Participants enjoyed two films, including an IMAX showing of “National Parks Adventure 3D” and “Mysteries of the Unseen World” shown in the Dome Planetarium. Both films were beautiful as well as educational.

A great time was had by all, and many have requested to return soon. If you would like to learn more about becoming involved with the WCCOA and the activities they offer, please contact Andrea at 638-6216.