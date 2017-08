Senior classes in Graceville

Seniors in Graceville and surrounding areas, at least 60 years of age and tired of just sitting at home, are invited to join classes (dance, quilting and painting) for free fun and laughter at the Jackson County Senior Citizens in Graceville, 5400 Cliff Street, beginning the month of September. Lunch or refreshments will be served.

Quilting classes by Mary Johnson every first Wednesday, beginning September 6, 10 a.m. – 12 noon.

Dance classes by Aureada “Gil” Cornrada every second Wednesday, beginning September 13, 10 a.m. – 12 noon.

Painting with a Twist classes by Maria “Cindy” Cabazares every fourth Wednesday, beginning September 27, 10 a.m. – 12 noon.

For more information, please call 850-263-4650 or 850-263-2774.