Ebro Poker Room holds school supply drive

Thanks to the generosity and support of players and staff, Ebro Poker Room was able to donate school supplies to each elementary, middle, and high school in Washington County. Over $2,400 was collected in less than a week. Supplies ranging from pens & pencils to backpacks were purchased & donated.

Stockton Hess, Ebro Greyhound Park & Poker Room General Manager, would like to thank Sheriff Crews and his department for their help in delivering the supplies to each school. This is the second year the poker room has hosted a school supply drive and they look forward to carrying on the tradition and giving back to Washington County.