BCM Night of Worship an overwhelming success

The Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) Night of Worship held Thursday, August 24, at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville was well attended and offered a unique “under the stars” worship experience. BCF students began taking their places near the gazebo at 7:00 p.m. for a casual time of praise and worship hosted by BCM Director Amanda Carnley. After a brief time of introduction and welcome, the first BCM event of the semester began with the band, Of All Nations, leading students in songs of praise and worship. According to new BCF student Emily Fredryk, “It was an absolutely beautiful evening as voices filled the courtyard and students were lost in worship under the stars.”

Micah Moore, the lead singer from Of All Nations and a third year BCF student, said his favorite thing about leading worship for the event was being able to come together with the rest of his bandmates and use their talents to bring glory to God. He, along with many other BCF students, hopes that the Night of Worship will become a regular event on campus. “I was excited to see so many of our students come together and worship,” stated Carnley. “The plan is to have many more nights of worship as we grow closer together as the body of Christ.”

For more information on upcoming student life events at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 ext. 557 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.