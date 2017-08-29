BCF President and First Lady celebrate 50th Anniversary

With a rousing “Surprise” greeting from guests, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) President and First Lady were genuinely shocked as family and friends gathered on Sunday, August 27, to celebrate their 50th Anniversary. Unbeknownst to them, their children conspired with “helpful” staff members to keep the secret and honor their parents, Tom and Ruth Ann Kinchen.

The Kinchen’s began their journey together on August 27, 1967 and have modeled Christian love and companionship for 50 years. They have served faithfully together in ministry in over 14 churches, held leadership positions in 5 schools, and lived at 15 different addresses. With 50 years, 600 months, 2 amazing children, 6 incredible grandchildren, 18,250 days, 4 dogs and 5 cats to account for, this wonderful couple has touch the lives of thousands and continue to do so today.