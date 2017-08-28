Miller obit

Mr. Willie Wayne Miller, age 90, of Bonifay, Florida passed away August 27, 2017 at Washington Rehab and Nursing in Chipley, Florida.

He was born January 9, 1927 in Happy, Texas to the late Charles Andrew Miller and Carrie Lee Ponder Miller.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Miller was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley Miller and Charles ‘Chuck’ Miller, Jr.

Mr. Miller is survived by the beloved mother of his children, Blakie Miller of Bonifay, FL; two sons, Gary Miller of Bonifay, FL and Danny Miller and wife Doryce of McAlester, OK; one daughter, Vicki Stumpf and husband Rob of Panama City Beach, FL; eight grandchildren, Jason Miller, Gabriel Miller, Kara Miller, Rachel Hatcher, Suzanna Miller, Jacob Miller, Savanna Miller and Jesse Rowe; three great-grandchildren, Bryson Hatcher, Samson Hatcher and Aevan Miller.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Ike Steverson and Rev. Ernie Gray officiating. Interment will follow in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.