Gandy obit

Wallace (WC) Clifton Gandy, 90 from the hometown of Chipley, Florida, left his earthly home in Silver Springs, Florida, on Friday, August 25, 2017 to join his heavenly Father.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 2, at the First Baptist Church of Chipley, 1300 South Boulevard, Chipley, Florida 32428. Visitation will be from 9-11 am prior to the funeral service. Pastor Mike Orr will be officiating. A light luncheon and fellowship will be held for friends and family at the church immediately following the service. A graveside service will be held at the Southwide Baptist Church, 1307 Coy Burgess Loop, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32435.

Wallace was born on December 22, 1926 in Tampa, Florida, to Willis and Agnes (Douglas) Gandy. He attended the New Home School in Alice Creek. Wallace joined the US Navy on December 18, 1944 just 4 days prior to turning 18. He was shipped to the Philippines where he served for 18 months prior to the end of WWII. He came home to NW Florida to court and marry his sweetheart, Jeanette Henderson.

Wallace worked as a lineman, climbing poles, for Gulf Power for 36 years. Even though his days were long, he always had time to play baseball with his sons after work and to help coach them and other neighborhood kids. After retiring, he spent many hours fishing and gardening with his lifetime love, wife, Jeanette. Wallace loved the Lord first and foremost, his family, his church, the Gators, the New York Yankees, to socialize and to always finding a time to chuckle.

Wallace was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jeanette Henderson Gandy, his father, Willis Clifton Gandy, his mother, Agnes Douglas Gandy, granddaughter, Kristen Rebecca Gandy, brothers, Douglas Gandy, Clifford Buddy Gandy, Leon Gandy, Roger Gandy, sisters, Wilma Gandy Gainey, Lillian Gandy Brannon, Margaret Gandy Griner, Willie Ray (Billie) Gandy Walker, Marion Gandy Moore.

Survivors include sons, Royce Clifton (Cliff) Gandy (wife Nancy), Tony Wallace Gandy (wife Carol), grandsons, Ryan Clifton Gandy (Catherine Marie), Carson James Gandy, Ty Rowdy Elliott, granddaughters, Joanna Henderson, Jeri Elliott, great granddaughters, Athena Marie Gandy, Shyanee Ashlynn Carroll, Natasha Henderson, Raina Henderson, Evelyn Jade Bynog, great-great granddaughter, Arya Jade Red Elk, sisters, Hilda Gandy Schwartz, Bobbie Jean Gandy Chastang, sisters in law, Maveen Henderson Bruner, Carolyn H Austin and many nieces and nephews.

