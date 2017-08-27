Jernigan obit

Mrs. Shirley Ann Jernigan, age 72, of Bonifay, Florida passed away August 26, 2017 at her home.

She was born August 7, 1945 in Bonifay, Florida.

Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Will Jernigan; her mother, Vivian Whitaker Mims and her husband, Don Jernigan.

Shirley is survived by two sons, Jeff Land and wife Kathlene of Bonifay, FL and Mark Land of Bonifay, FL; two daughters, Donna Land of Bonifay, FL and Sharon Farmer and husband Michael of Bonifay, FL; two brothers, Jackie Jernigan and wife Sandy of Pensacola, FL and Charles Jernigan and wife Marcy of Geneva, AL; one sister, Bonzie Shiver and husband Jimmy of Geneva, AL; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, August 29, 2017, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Monday at Peel Funeral Home.