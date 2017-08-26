Watson obit

Mr. Larry Gene Watson, age 60, a native of Holmes County Florida passed away August 24, 2017 at Signature Healthcare of North Florida in Graceville, Florida.

He was born September 24, 1956 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Alsa Charles and Lucille Messer Watson.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Jean Carroll.

Larry is survived by one brother, Robert Watson and wife Dee of Bonifay, Florida and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, August 28, 2017, in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.