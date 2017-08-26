rose gardening symposium

UF/IFAS Extension Washington County will be providing a rose gardening workshop for gardeners across the Panhandle on Saturday, September 16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Many roses are hard to grow in the Florida Panhandle without investing considerable time and energy into spraying for insect and disease problems. This workshop will teach attendees how to select and sustainably grow roses adapted to the hot-humid conditions of the Southern Gulf Coast. There will be opportunities for outdoor learning and hands-on activities.

Topics include:

Selection of disease resistant rose cultivars adapted to the lower South

Resources to obtain hard to find easy care rose cultivars

Soil and Nutrient Management

Disease and insect management

Irrigation

Rose Propagation

Participants will be given the opportunity to propagate their own rose and take home their own propagation assembly to grow their own roses from scratch.

Refreshments will be provided and a door prize will be available.

Address: Washington County Ag Center Auditorium, 1424 Jackson Ave, Chipley FL 32428.

Pre Registration required for count: Contact Nikki or Cynthia at 850-638-6180 or email Matthew Orwat at mjorwat@ufl.edu.

Link to online registration:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/northwest-florida-rose-symposium-tickets-37285965326.