136th Basic Recruit Class graduates from FHP Academy

~ Florida Highway Patrol welcomes 33 new Troopers to the road ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Friday, the 136th basic recruit class of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) graduated from the FHP Training Academy. These 33 new troopers join the more than 1,900 troopers who patrol Florida’s roads each day to provide safety and security to residents and visitors.

“These new Florida Highway Patrol troopers have made the commitment to serve as heroes in our state, selflessly putting the needs of others above their own,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “As troopers, their interactions with the public will have a lasting, positive impact and their dedication to protecting lives will ultimately help achieve our mission of highway safety and security.”

Members of the 136th basic recruit class went through 28 weeks of intense physical and classroom training covering topics including firearms, defensive tactics, law, vehicle operations and first aid. While at the FHP Training Academy, recruits also participated in several community service activities, including blood drives and volunteering to help those living with developmental disabilities.

“It is an honor to welcome our newest recruit class to the ranks of trooper,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “We are proud of our history, and we are pleased to have new troopers to carry on FHP’s commitment toward A Safer Florida.”

“It has been an honor and a privilege to welcome 33 of Florida’s newest law enforcement officers to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP has a long tradition of exceptional service to our state and I commend these recruits for selflessly dedicating themselves to public service,” said Senator Rob Bradley.

Upon reporting to their duty stations, the new troopers will be placed with a certified Field Training Officer (FTO). Troopers will work in tandem with their FTO for up to 12 weeks prior to being released to solo duty.

The FHP is currently recruiting. Those looking for an exciting career in law enforcement have endless possibilities within the ranks of the Patrol. From Pensacola to the Florida Keys, FHP allows you to make a career where you call home. Opportunities and openings are statewide. FHP is now hiring for the 138th basic recruit class starting October 2017. To learn more about Florida’s finest, visit www.BeATrooper.com or contact FHP’s Recruitment Office at 850-617-2307. Get connected with the FHP Training Academy via Facebook (Florida Highway Patrol Training Academy) or Instagram (@FHP_Recruiting).