Dean appointed to board of trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott recently announced the appointment of James “Jim” Dean to the Chipola College District Board of Trustees.

Dean, 58, of Marianna, is the City Manager of Marianna and previously served in the United States Marine Corps. Dean received his bachelor’s degree from Florida A & M University and his master’s degree from Webster University. He succeeds Virginia Stuart, and is appointed for a term beginning August 21, 2017, and ending May 31, 2021.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Nine trustees represent Chipola’s five-county district on the board. Other trustees include: Danny Ryals (Chairman), a Realtor from Calhoun County, Darrin Wall of Chipley, Manager of Gulf Power in Chipley; Andrew Fleener of Chipley, Deputy Director at Florida Department of Environmental Protection; Tommy Lassmann of Marianna, a commercial banker with PeoplesSouth Bank; John Padgett of Marianna, a retired Jackson County Commissioner; Hannah Causseaux of Bristol, former Director of Appointments in the Executive Office of the Governor; Kyle Hudson of Westville, Holmes County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Joel Paul, Jr., of Bonifay, Executive Director of the Tri County Council, Inc.