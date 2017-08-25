Chipola Theatre Showcase is Sept. 7

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Theatre Showcase, presented by Chipola Theatre majors, is Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts main theatre.

Charles Sirmon, Director of Theatre, who is beginning his 20th season, says, “It’s like Saturday Night Live on a Thursday night. The production contains adult content and may not be suitable for children.”

The Showcase is a fundraiser for Chipola theater majors’ educational trip to New York City. Students will have the chance to attend Broadway shows and backstage talks with performers. They also will visit the 911 Memorial and tour NBC Studios.

Auditions for Chipola’s Fall production, “The Odd Couple (Female Version),” are Monday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. The show will run Oct. 26-29. The Spring musical is “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” Feb. 28-March 4, and the children’s Summer show is “Dr. Seuss’s Cat in the Hat,” May 10.

Theatre fans are invited to join the Applauding Chipola Theatre (ACT) Fund to get the best seats for all shows. ACT offers five levels of membership: Sponsor, Patron, Benefactor, Angel and Corporate Angel, with VIP seating at all levels. A portion ACT memberships are tax-deductible. Patrons may join online at www.chipola.edu/theatre, or in person at the Box Office.

Showcase tickets—$10—may be purchased at the CFA Box Office or online atwww.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

For information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420, call Director Sirmon at 850-718-2420 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.