Bradley obit

Mr. W. J. (Dub) Bradley, 94, of Bonifay, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, surrounded by family at home.

He was born October 1, 1922, in Holmes County, Florida. He was a long time member of First Assembly of God Church in Bonifay, where he served as deacon for many years. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. He will be greatly missed.

Mr. Bradley was a well-known building contractor in the 60s and 70s. He built over 100 homes in Holmes County and the surrounding area including the development of Lisenby Drive. He owned and operated “Bradley’s Used Auto Sales” for over 10 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming, and working with his cows. He loved having his children and grandchildren around him.

Mr. Bradley is survived by daughters Janice Richards (Terry) and Kathy Braxton (Jed) of Bonifay, four grandchildren Tanya Champion (Jason), David Bryant (Lea), Terri Lee (Bryan), Bethany Riley (Shawn); ten great-grandchildren, Carrie, Tanner, Seth, Abby, Kayla, Lindsay, Rebecca, Sam, Luke, and Josh; and one great-great grandson Conner. He is also survived by sisters Rebecca Lucas, Charlotte Treadwell, and Carol Justice, of Bonifay, and Gayle Clark of Chipley.

Mr. Bradley was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Etta Mae Bradley; infant daughter, Patricia Gayle Bradley; his parents, Alfred and Lettie Bradley; brother, Kenneth Bradley; and sister, Margaret Treadwell.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on August 25, 2017, at First Assembly of God church in Bonifay with the Rev. John Chance and the Rev. David Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Carmel Assembly of God Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 10 -11:00. A special thank you to Emerald Coast Hospice for the loving care they provided.