Roche obit

Mr. James Otis Roche, 85 of Flint, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 21, 2017 in the Jackson Hospital of Marianna, Florida.

He was born on September 9, 1931 in Washington County, Florida to the late Pat Roche and Hazel Jenkins Roche. He was a native of Vernon, Florida but later moved to Flint, Michigan.

He leaves to cherish his memories a son: Wyatt Anthony Roche and his wife, Tasha, of Vernon, Florida; along with many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, August 24, 2017 from 5-8 P.M. CST in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. Funeral and Committal Services will take place in Flint, Michigan.