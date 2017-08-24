Potter obit

Missionary Gwendolyn Potter, 64 of Lynn Haven, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 20th in McDonough, GA.

She was born on July 8, 1955 in Tampa, FL to the late Dozell Real and Flossie Lee Jones Real. She was a raised in the Browns Temple F.B.C. and later became a member of the Williams Temple F.B.C. under the leadership of her husband, Jr. Bishop W.A. Potter, Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband of 42 years: Jr. Bishop W.A. Potter, Sr., of Lynn Haven, FL; three daughters: Remather Williams of Decatur, GA, Candice Potter of San Pedro, CA, and Therica Campbell (Terrance) of Birmingham, AL; two sons: Jonathan Potter of Panama City, FL, and Willie A. Potter, Jr. (Bobbie) of McDonough, GA; nine grandchildren; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Home Going Services will be held 11 A.M. CST, Saturday, August 26th at The Rock of Panama City, FL with Bishop Randy Williams and Elder Bradford Johnson, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, FL with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, directing.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 25th from 6-8 P.M. CST at the Browns Temple F.B.C of Panama City, FL. The remains will lie in repose at The Rock on Saturday one hour prior to services.