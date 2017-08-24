Ponds obit

Linda B. Ponds, 68 of Orlando, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 21, 2017 in the Emerald Coast Center of Ft. Walton Beach, FL.

She was born on June 14, 1949 in Chipley, Florida to the late James and Madras Lee. She was a native of Chipley, Florida, but later moved to Lake City, Florida where she was employed with the State of Florida as a Social Worker Supervisor. Upon her health failing her she moved to Orlando, Florida with her son, Torey whom she loved dearly.

She leaves to cherish her memories her loving son: Torey Ponds of Orlando, FL; three sisters: Wanda Lee, Tammy Lee, and Pastor Barbara Lee, all of Chipley, FL; three brothers: Donnie Lee (Linda) of Tuscaloosa, AL, Anthony Lee of Atlanta, GA, and James Lee (Dorie) of Pomona, CA; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 3 P.M. CST, Saturday, August 26, 2017 from the sanctuary of the All Things New Worship Center of Chipley, Florida with Pastor Barbara Lee, Rev. Tony Davis, Rev. L.V. Farmer, Rev. Sandra Jones, and Rev. Thomas Smith, officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 25, 2017 from 6-8 P.M CST, in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida.