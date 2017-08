A meeting to discuss plans for Chipley High School’s Senior Class of 2018 Project Graduation will be held Monday, August 28, at 6 p.m. at Pattillo’s on the Florida Panhandle Technical Center campus for all interested parents. The participation of all parents/guardians is needed in the efforts to make graduation night celebrations exciting and safe for everyone. For more information, please call 596-5464 or 260-2167.

