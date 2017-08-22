The congregation of Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their pastor, Rev. Dr. H.G. McCollough’s 38th Pastoral Anniversary on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27. Their theme for this joyous occasion is “Here To Serve.” (Jeremiah 3:15)

Services will begin on Saturday, August 26, at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Randy McMillian and the congregation of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church will render services.

On Sunday, August 27, Sunday School will begin at 9:30 a.m. Morning worship services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Dr. Sterling George and the congregation of Rockyville Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Bluff, FL, will render services. Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m., Bishop W.A. potter and the congregation of Williams Temple, Marianna, FL, will be in charge of services.

Everyone is cordially invited to worship with them as they honor their pastor’s spiritual leadership and dedication to Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church.