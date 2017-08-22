Park and ride to Labor Day family activities in Seaside

SEASIDE®, Fla. (www.seasidefl.com), Aug. 22, 2017 – Labor Day weekend visitors can park and ride to Seaside to say goodbye to a spectacular summer. The Merchants of Seaside will offer sensational shopping, enjoyable live music, activities and delectable dining for the entire family.

COMPLIMENTARY shuttles will be available from 6 a.m. until midnight to transport guests easily from the Grayton Beach Public Parking Lot on CR 283 to Seaside events and activities and back to their parked vehicles.

Beginning on Friday, Sept. 1, at 8 p.m., there will be a special Central Square Cinema in the Seaside Amphitheater. Attendees can bring their lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy “The Lego Batman Movie” on the big screen under the stars.

Saturday, Sept. 2, the Seaside Farmers Market will be held in the Seaside Amphitheater from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors can meet local growers and vendors who offer food, produce, cooking demonstrations, specialty items, artisan cheeses and breads.

Saturday evening offers a special concert performance in the Seaside Amphitheater by Great Peacock at 7 p.m., a wonderful way to remember summer in Seaside.

Throughout the weekend, guests can shop the annual Labor Day Merchant Sidewalk Sale, Friday through Monday.

All events are free and sponsored by Seaside Merchants.

30a Trolley Transit

Sunshine Shuttle & Limousine’s 30A Trolley Transit is also available for locals and guests. This public transportation system provides complimentary transportation along Florida’s scenic Highway 30A and makes regularly scheduled stops. There are two pickup and drop off locations in Seaside: In front of Pickles on Hwy. 30a and in front of Purple Wall on Hwy. 30a. The Trolley Transit will continue to operate throughout the weekend from noon to 10 p.m. To access shuttle location at any time, riders can download the Sunshine Shuttle on-demand mobile app from the App Store or Google Play.