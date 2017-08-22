July unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in July 2017, unchanged from June 2017 and down 0.8 percentage point from a year ago. There were 411,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,114,000.

The U.S. unemployment was 4.3 percent in July.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,634,300 in July 017, an increase of 32,700 jobs over the month. The state gained 226,200 jobs over the year, an increase of 2.7 percent.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 5.0 percent in July 2017. This rate was 0.7 percentage point lower than the region’s year ago rate of 5.7 percent. The labor force was 41,042, down -417 over the year. There were 2,041 unemployed residents in the region.

Jul-17 Jun-17 Jul-16

Calhoun 5.3 5.4 6.1

Holmes 5.1 5.2 5.7

Jackson 5.0 5.0 5.6

Liberty 4.7 4.8 5.8

Washington 4.7 4.7 5.5

Region 5.0 5.0 5.7

Information provided by the Department of Economic Opportunity