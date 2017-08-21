White obit

Deacon Alphonso M. “Buddy” White, age 99, of Jacob City, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Friday August 18, 2017 at the Washington County Health And Rehabilitation Center in Chipley, Florida.

He was a native of Jackson County, Florida and a member of Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Jacob City, Florida.

He is survived by three daughters: Terry A. White and husband the Reverend Obadiah of Chipley, Florida, Corine Jones of Panama City, Florida and Lossie M. White of Orlando, Florida; two sons: Johnny L. White and wife Bernice of Miami, Florida and Frank M. White and wife Wilmer of Houston,Texas; nineteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be 3-7 PM, Friday, August 25, 2017, in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

Deacon White will lie in repose on Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M.

A life celebration for Deacon White will commence at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 26, 2017, from the Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1935 Jacob Main Street, Jacob City, FL with the Reverend Obadiah White, pastor/teacher officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.