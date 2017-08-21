WCSO reports drug arrest

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports a drug arrest following a traffic stop just after midnight on August 19.

A WCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop after observing a truck traveling on Wrights Creek Road with faulty equipment. As the deputy approached the driver, he immediately noticed behaviors and movements that were indicative of a person being under the influence of stimulants.

As the deputy performed a pat down to ensure the occupants did not possess any weapons, the passenger, 20-year-old Austin Knight of Westville, attempted to grab an object in his pants pocket. As the deputy located the object, he found it was a cigarette pack that contained a plastic bag with a crystal-like substance inside.

The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Also located in Knight’s possession was a glass pipe and a straw that contained methamphetamine residue.

Knight was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charge of possession of methamphetamine.

